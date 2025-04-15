Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) holds a special place in the hearts of viewers. The popular sitcom, which has been a fan favourite since its premiere in 2008, has been involved in a few controversies in the past year. From Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) to Jennifer Mistry Bnasiwal (Mrs Roshan), several former cast members of TMKOC have called out the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, for ill-treatment on sets and nonpayment of dues. In a recent interview, Modi has opened up about how the criticism upsets him, but he revealed holding no grudges against them. Jennifer Mistry Strongly Reacts to Her Victory in Sexual Harassment Case Against TMKOC’s Producer Asit Modi, Says, ‘I Am Not Accepting the Verdict’.

Asit Kumarr Modi on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Controversies

In an interview with Screen, Asit Kumarr Modi was asked about actors quitting TMKOC and later speaking out against it, to which he replied, "I have never detached myself from the actors. If there is any issue, they can always contact me. I have always been very honest and kept the show first. I have never thought of any personal gains, so with incidents like this, I do get upset, but it's a part of life."

Asit Kumarr Modi with ‘TMKOC’ Team

Asit Kumaar Modi added that he did not wish to counter the allegations made against him and even credited the former actors for their contributions to the show's success. He said, "Actors who have left have been saying things against me. It's okay. I will not say anything to them. They have worked in my show and have a part to play in TMKOC's success. Even though I led it, the show became popular due to everyone's efforts. I couldn't have made it all alone. We are like a train. Some compartments get derailed, but we continue to run."

He said that the allegations do make him feel bad, but he has forgiven them. "I do feel bad, but I forgive them because if I hold a grudge in my heart. I wont be happy and wont be able to make people laugh", the producer said. When asked about the beloved character Dayaben's (Disha Vakani) return, Modi said, "It might be difficult for her to return. I have shortlisted a few people for the role and you will get toknow them soon." Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben To Not Return to ‘TMKOC’; Heartbroken Netizens Say ‘Just End the Show’.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for 16 years now. Actress Disha Vakani who played the iconic role of Dayaben, a backbone of the popular sitcom went of maternity leave in 2018 and has not returned since.

