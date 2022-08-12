Disha Vakani quit playing the iconic character of Dayaben in SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she turned a mother and took a sabbatical from television. The viewers have been missing Dayaben terribly and want the character to return to the show. There were some names doing the rounds as to who will step into the shoes of such a famous character and whether the actress will be able to justify it or not. TMKOC: Disha Vakani To Not Return On The Popular TV Show; Makers Begin Auditions For New Dayaben.

Well, according to a report in TOI, it looks like the makers are considering Kajal Pisal to play Dayaben. As mentioned in the report, if things work out and Kajal is locked, she will start shooting tentatively from next month. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rakhi Vijan To Join the Show As Dayaben Aka Disha Vakani’s Replacement?

Kajal has earlier been a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and Naagin 5 among other shows. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which went on air in the year 2008, recently completed 14 years. The cast and crew had a celebration on the sets to mark the occasion.

How excited are you to watch Kajal step into the shoes of Dayaben? Do you think she will be able to justify the role? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows.

