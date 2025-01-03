Disha Vakani, best known for her role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is NOT returning to the show. In a recent interview with News 18, producer Asit Modi discussed the ongoing efforts to bring back the beloved character. He emphasised the importance of her return, noting that Dayaben’s absence is felt by both the audience and the team. Modi acknowledged delays in negotiations and said, “It is very important to bring back Dayaben because I also miss her." ‘Bigg Boss 18′: ‘TMKOC’ Actress Disha Vakani Aka Daya Ben Rejects INR 65 Crore Offer To Be Part of Salman Khan’s Show – Reports.

Disha Vakani Is Not Making Comeback to 'TMKOC'

Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirmed that Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben, will not be returning to the show. Modi shared that Vakani is currently focused on raising her two children and is unlikely to reprise her role. He said, "I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can't be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family." "My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me...You worked together for 17 years, and it became your extended family," he added. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Funny Meme Templates: Iconic Jethalal Memes, TMKOC Instagram Reels, Daya Ben’s Hilarious Reactions and Jokes That Are Perfect for Every Desi Mood.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben in 'TMKOC'

The producer further expressed that he would be delighted if Disha Vakani ever returned to the show. “If she comes, then it will be a good thing. If for some reason she does not come, then I will have to bring another Dayaben for the show," he said. He also stated that the auditions for the much-loved character are currently underway.

Netizens React to Dayaben's News Revolving 'TMKOC'

As soon as producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that the chances of Disha Vakani's return to TMKOC are zero, netizens expressed their disappointment over the sad news. Check it out.

'No Replacement'

The thing that bothers me the most is that they found a replacement for every actor that quit in like 2-3 months Mehta who is probably one of the most important characters they replaced him in just 4 months period And here she is gone for more than 7 years and yet no replacement — Chirag Garg (@ChiragGarg3107) January 3, 2025

'Show Band Kardo'

Show band kardo bhai 🙏 wahi best rahega — Citizen Deb  (@Deb_Speaking) January 2, 2025

'It Has Lost Its Charm'

Just end the show. It has already lost its charm. — Snehasish Nayak (@AskSnehasish) January 2, 2025

'Nobody Can Replace Her'

Nobody can replace her ❤️ — Samriddhi Sharma (@Samriddhi_12) January 2, 2025

'Downfall of TMKOC'

Downfall of TMKOC started when she left. It used to my fav show but now the current state of TMKOC makes me sad. — Noddy (@noddysm) January 2, 2025

When Did Disha Vakani Leave 'TMKOC'?

Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been absent from the show since her maternity leave in 2018. TMKOC, also starring Dilip Joshi in an important role as Jethalal, is a beloved Indian sitcom that has entertained audiences for over 15 years with its witty commentary on social issues. Known for its relatable characters and wholesome humour, the show has garnered a dedicated fanbase.

