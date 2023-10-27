Amidst the frequent headlines featuring heinous crimes, Ishara, the general entertainment channel under the IN10 Media Network umbrella, is shedding light on these grim stories through its new crime show, Crime Files - Rahe Khabardar! Bane Hoshiyar! – aiming to raise awareness among viewers. The show, hosted by the renowned actor Ravi Kishan, who will serve as the guiding presence throughout the series in the role of the ‘sutradhar’, will present crime narratives from various corners of the country, urging people to remain vigilant in their daily lives. IN10 Media Network Launches MovieVerse Studios, Reveals Slate of Exciting New Projects From Action to Horror (Watch Video).

Each episode will lead viewers through peculiar and captivating cases that have occurred within our society – spanning from commonplace situations to more intricate, contemporary issues like online scams, and beyond. The distinctive feature of this crime show lies in its storytelling, where human tales, relationships, optimism, and trust are shattered as crime infiltrates ordinary lives. The narrative centers around characters who are relatable and grounded, reflecting us and the world we live in. IN10 Media Network Launches Its Film Division MovieVerse Studios; Check Out Its Announcement Video!

Watch Crime Files Promo:

Expressing his thoughts on hosting the show, Ravi Kishan, who has portrayed various characters and delved into the minds of many people over the last 31 years of being an actor said, “As an informed citizen of this nation, it is not only my responsibility but everyone's duty to acknowledge the escalating crime rate and educate people to combat it, thereby fostering a crime-free society. Crime is an unfortunate reality, and I want to use this platform to raise awareness and inspire change. I was delighted to come on board as the show's host, as I believe I can encourage people to be more observant of their surroundings and take action to save lives. I request people to tune in and fight against crime.”

In line with the brand's commitment to delivering top-notch content across various genres, this show will further enrich the channel's offerings. Crime Files – Rahe Khabardar! Bane Hoshiyar! will broadcast every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel, starting 30th October 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).