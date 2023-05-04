The IN10 Media Network, a leading media and entertainment company, is elated to announce the launch of its film division, MovieVerse Studios. The film studio will produce fresh and engaging content in Hindi and regional languages that connect with theatre-going audiences and those on streaming platforms. IN10 Media Network Launches Second Hindi GEC – Nazara.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, expressed his excitement about the launch, “We are thrilled to introduce MovieVerse Studios as a new addition to the IN10 Media Network family. The studio is a testament to our commitment to creating content that resonates with moviegoers universally. Films are yet another innovative way for us to strengthen our existing bond with audiences by providing quality content.”

The name, MovieVerse, symbolises a universe of cinema where we create captivating content that entertains and leaves a lasting impact. The studio's logo cues the readiness to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences and is visually represented by the three words that are at the core of movie making – Lights, Camera, Action!

“At MovieVerse Studios, our focus is on creating fresh content in Hindi as well as regional languages and is driven by our passion for storytelling and our deep understanding of audience preferences. We are dedicated to bringing innovative and compelling stories to life in partnership with some of the best talent, creators and technicians in the industry. We are here to entertain and we promise to do just that.” said Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios. IN10 Media Network Brings in Vivek Krishnani as CEO of Its Soon-To-Be-Launched Films Division.

Introducing MovieVerse Studios:

MovieVerse Studios has ambitious plans to develop content in partnership with some of the leading talent across multiple genres, from drama and comedy to action and thriller. The exciting slate of movies in the pipeline includes:

- An action survival rescue drama based on a true story in partnership with Bake My Cake Films, helmed by Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhna Yadav, which has hit films like Batla House, Dasvi and the upcoming Tehran to its credit. It will be directed by Umang Vyas who has worked with Ashutosh Gowariker, and directed two Gujarati films Ventilator, and Dear Father.

- A thriller in partnership with Faith Films Viki Rajani producer of Table No 21, R…Rajkumar, and Munna Michael and the film will be directed by Pavan Kripalani who is emerging as a master of thrillers and horrors. Pavan has films like Ragini MMS, Phobia, Bhoot Police and now Gaslight to his credit.

- A supernatural drama with DING Infinity. Tanveer Bookwala has produced the path-breaking show Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side and many other shows like Apaharan and his recent Amazon Mini TV outing The Haunting.

- An action thriller drama co-produced by Ellipsis Entertainment’s Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. The renowned boutique content company is known for producing films like Neerja, Tumhari Sulu and Looop Lapeta.

- Additionally, the studio will also be releasing two Tamil films in partnership with TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, which is South India’s biggest film production and distribution company, and has produced acclaimed films like Moondram Pirai, Viswasam and Maaran. One of the films will be directed by Tamil director Binu Subramanyam who has worked with notable filmmakers – Priyadarshan, Selvaraghavan and Mohan Raja.

With the launch of MovieVerse Studios, IN10 Media continues to cement its position as a leading player in the Indian entertainment industry dedicated to delivering fresh and engaging content that captivates audiences across the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).