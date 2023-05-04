Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Leading media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network on Thursday announced the launch of its film division MovieVerse Studios.

In a press release, the company said the film studio will produce fresh and engaging content in Hindi and regional languages that will connect with theatre-going audiences as well as the subscribers of streaming platforms.

Also Read | Star Wars Day 2023: From Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Darth Maul to Luke Skywalker vs Darth Vader, Ranking 6 of the Best Ligthsaber Fights to Celebrate May the 4th!.

"We are thrilled to introduce MovieVerse Studios as a new addition to the IN10 Media Network family. The studio is a testament to our commitment to creating content that resonates with moviegoers universally.

"Films are yet another innovative way for us to strengthen our existing bond with audiences by providing quality content," Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said in a statement.

Also Read | Queen Charlotte – A Bridgerton Story Review: Critics Hail Golda Rosheuvel, India Ria Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest’s Netflix Series, Call It a Romantic Treat!.

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, said the team at the studio is passionate about storytelling.

"We are dedicated to bringing innovative and compelling stories to life in partnership with some of the best talent, creators and technicians in the industry. We are here to entertain and we promise to do just that," he added.

MovieVerse Studios already has a slate of projects, which the studio is developing in partnership with leading talent.

It includes an action survival rescue drama, based on a true story, to be directed by Umang Vyas, known for Gujarati films "Ventilator" and "Dear Father".

Another project from the studio is developing a thriller in partnership with Faith Films. The film will be directed by Pavan Kripalani, known for movies "Ragini MMS", "Phobia", "Bhoot Police" and "Gaslight".

The line-up also includes a supernatural drama, in partnership with DING Entertainment, and a thriller, to be co-produced by Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

Additionally, the studio will also be releasing two Tamil films in partnership with TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. One of the projects will be directed by Tamil director Binu Subramanyam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)