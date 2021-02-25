Television is the best source of entertainment and also a medium that can cater to a larger audience. Talking on the same lines, IN10 Media Network is all set to launch its much-awaited Hindi general entertainment channel – Ishara. The brand new TV channel will be available on many networks from March 1. The main aim of the channel is to focus on showcasing rich Indian values. In a way to attract the audience, the channels' anthem has been released which is penned by National Award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire. Yes, you read that right! Paapnaashini Ganga Title Track: Kailash Kher Lends Powerful Vocals For Ishara Channel’s New Show Set To Air From March 1.

The song shows different emotions. Right from flashing the joy of being around loved ones, emphasising on family values to also highlighting how it feels to lose a close one, all the human expressions are depicted quite well in the anthem. Indeed, Ishara is Zindagi Ka Nazara. The video sees TV stars like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Gurdeep Kohli, Mahesh Thakur, Shivani Tomar, Bhumika Gurung and others. EPIC Channel Announces New TV Show on World’s Largest Postal Service – India Post.

Ishara Brand Anthem:

Earlier, the lyricist of the anthem, Kirkire had said, “I have always believed that life is what you make it and how you feel it. Ishara is a channel that resonates with this thought. They believe in celebrating every moment. I knew I wanted to do this with them after our first interaction. All the artists of Ishara came together for this anthem and it is definitely a delight to watch.”

Talking about the channel, it will be available for viewers worldwide from March 1. From the house of IN10 Media Network, Ishara promises fiction entertainment like none by offering love stories, family drama and even mythological shows under one roof. Stay tuned!

