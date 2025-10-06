DocuBay Originals, the premium non-fiction documentary vertical of DocuBay, India’s leading global documentary-streaming platform and part of the IN10 Media Network, has announced its provocative new original Dirty Entertainers and unveiled its first poster, offering audiences an intriguing glimpse into the hidden world of India’s erotica industry. 12 Digit Masterstroke Review: DocuBay’s Documentary Tells the Captivating Inception Story of India’s Aadhar Card System.

Bold, unflinching, and deeply human, the documentary takes viewers inside this clandestine ecosystem where survival, secrecy, desire, and taboo collide. In a first-of-its-kind exploration, Dirty Entertainers goes behind the curtain to share the stories of popular icons such as Shakespeare, Maya Jaffar, and Rajsi Verma, who speak candidly about their lives on and off screen.

DocuBay Originals has also revealed the official trailer, with the documentary set to stream on DocuBay from October 10, inviting viewers to experience this daring and eye-opening exploration. DocuBay's 'Fanatics' Documentary Explores the Culture of Loyal Fandoms Surrounding Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep and Other South Stars.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dirty Entertainers':

A bold addition to DocuBay Originals’ growing slate, the film underscores the platform’s commitment to presenting fearless, relevant, and conversation-starting documentaries that reflect the changing face of India and the world.

