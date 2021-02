Paapnaashini Ganga is the upcoming mythological show that is all set to be aired on Ishara channel from March 1. It is an all-new Hindi General Entertainment Channel that would be launched by IN10 Media Network. The makers have released the title track of Paapnaashini Ganga and popular singer Kailash Kher has lend his powerful vocals. It is a soulful number with great music composed by Nakul Abhyankar. The lyrics of this song has been penned by Maya Govind. EPIC Channel Announces New TV Show on World’s Largest Postal Service – India Post.

Paapnaashini Ganga will be premiered from March 1. The timings at which the show will be aired are 7pm and 9pm from Monday to Friday. The makers have released a video in which singer Kailash Kher has mentioned that he considers himself lucky enough that he could croon such a beautiful song. The video also highlights a few BTS scenes from the recording studio.

Kailash Kher On Paapnaashini Ganga Show And Ishara Channel

#PaapnaashiniGanga ka gaana kyon hai @Kailashkher ke dil ke kareeb? Jaaniye unhi ki zubaani! Dekhiye naya show 'Paapnaashini Ganga', 1st March se Mon-Fri 7 & 9 PM sirf #Ishara... Zindagi Ka Nazara par. Full Audio Song - https://t.co/hUtUqwMeh5#ZindagiKaNazara @in10_media pic.twitter.com/Nmuk6SpFc5 — Ishara Channel (@IsharaChannel) February 24, 2021

Paapnaashini Ganga Title Track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISHARA CHANNEL (@isharachannel)

The channel Ishara... Zindagi Ka Nazara, which will be available on all major DTH and cable networks, will premiere five brand new shows. Apart from Paapnaashini Ganga, the other four shows that would be premiered include Agni Vayu, Humkadam, Janani and Faraar Kab Tak (a weekend show). These shows are of myriad range of genres.

Agni Vayu

Jab har taraf ho dhokha, kya dil karega pyaar pe bharosa? Dekhiye naya show 'Agni Vayu', 1st March se Mon-Fri 8 & 10 PM sirf Ishara... Zindagi Ka Nazara par.#AgniVayu #Ishara #ZindagiKaNazara @in10_media#ShivaniTomar #GautamVig pic.twitter.com/Wca8hZqXxO — Ishara Channel (@IsharaChannel) February 21, 2021

Humkadam

Janani

Jisne poori zindagi bachchon par kharch kar di, kya woh bachi umra se sachchi khushiyaan khareed paayegi? Dekhiye naya show 'Janani', 1st March se Mon-Fri 7:30 & 9:30 PM sirf Ishara... Zindagi Ka Nazara par.#Janani #Ishara #ZindagiKaNazara @in10_media#SupriyaPilgaonkar pic.twitter.com/dsUpna1UIV — Ishara Channel (@IsharaChannel) February 21, 2021

These shows on Ishara Channel will highlight ‘rich values and diverse traditions’. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment!

