The IN10 Media Network’s general entertainment channel, Ishara, has commenced shooting its original shows. The shows Agni-Vayu, a romantic thriller, Paapnaashini Ganga, a mythological show, and family drama, Janani, catering to different genres, and audiences began shooting for new episodes, adhering to all the government rules and directives. Ishara TV Channel Launches From March 1, 2021; Here's How You Can Subscribe it on All Major DTH and Cable Networks.

The pandemic hit us hard, and like many other industries, the media and entertainment sector was no exception. With shoots getting canceled, the broadcasters had to make do with reruns of existing shows or bring back older popular shows to the small screen. 'Faraar - Kab Tak' Promo Out: New Crime Show Hosted by Atul Kulkarni Coming Soon on Ishara TV Channel.

The new channel decided to abide by all the necessary protocols to protect its cast and crew. With the situation improving and the government easing the restrictions, the GEC is ready to once again entertain the audiences with new plots & twists.

