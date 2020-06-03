Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi's Oscar-Winning Film is Now Streaming on Hotstar, Here's How You Can Watch the Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis Starrer

Jojo Rabbit (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Taika Waititi's oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit is now streaming on Disney Plus-Hotstar in India and we bet fans are more than excited to finally stream this comedy-drama starring Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi in lead roles. The film based on Christine Leunens's 2008 book Caging Skies bagged an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at Oscars 2020. The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell in supporting roles. Jojo Rabbit won praises from critics, mainly for its performances and storytelling. Chris Hemsworth or Natalie Portman -Who's the Real Star of Thor: Love and Thunder? Director Taika Watiti Answers'.

The film revolves around Johannes "Jojo" Betzler, a Hitler Youth member who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their house. The film shows Jojo having fun interventions with his imaginary friend who is a cheery Adolf Hitler. The film shows Jojo's dilemma about understanding the true meaning of nationalism and finds himself questioning the Nazi ways.

The film is 108 minutes long and is now available for streaming on Hotstar. Those having a subscription to the Hotstar premium account can begin streaming the film for free on the platform. Jojo Rabbit Movie Review: Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis Shine in Taika Waititi’s Splendid Blend of Coming-of-Age Drama and Anti-Nazi Satire.

Check out the Trailer of Jojo Rabbit Here:

Hotstar is set to bring some big films to the streaming platform this month. Apart from Jojo Rabbit, other June releases for the platform include Matt Damon and Christian Bale starrer Ford V Ferrari, and Artemis Fowl.