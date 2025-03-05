Burbank, March 5: Disney, a US-based entertainment giant, will reportedly reduce 6% of the workforce from its ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks amid business challenges. The latest round of Disney layoffs will affect 200 employees and will be implemented on Wednesday, according to the reports. Last year also, Disney laid off several hundreds of corporate employees as part of cost-cutting measures.

The reports said that the latest round of job cuts will be implemented due to the declining audience of Disney's TV services. The entertainment giant has been struggling with its TV business amid the rise of streaming services. The Disney layoffs will majorly impact the ABC News Group staff members. Amid the workforce reduction, the company will also integrate the digital editorial and social teams with news gathering, shows, and owned stations, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter. Mercedes-Benz Layoffs: German Automaker Cutting Unspecified Numbers of Jobs To Reduce Production Cost, Lower Pay Increase.

"Good Morning America" is a popular talk show on ABC News Group. The show will have its three hours consolidated under one leader. Reports highlighted that the talk show's third hour had a separate team. The news about Disney layoffs at ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks was first published by a Wall Street Journal report.

ABC News will eliminate the political and data-driven news site "538," which employed 15 people. ABC will also consolidate the "20/20" and "Nightline" shows into one unit. According to reports, Disney will reduce its workforce due to declining viewership in television and consumers' shift towards streaming. Ola Electric Layoffs: Bhavish Aggarwal’s EV Firm To Cut 1,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring Amid Losses, Say Reports

The layoffs will further affect Disney Entertainment Networks and impact people working in programme planning and scheduling. In June 2024, Disney laid off 140 people from its television division, cutting 3% of the workforce. Following this, Pixar reduced its headcount by 14%, cutting 175 workers. Disney Entertainment generated an operating income of USD 1.7 billion through film, TV, and streaming. On the other hand, Disney reported a 44% increase in adjusted per-share earnings of USD 1.76 for the October-December 2024 quarter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).