Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested a private company employee on charges of sexually harassing a television actress who has acted in several Kannada and Telugu serials. Deepfake Menace: Konidela Chiranjeevi Alleges ‘AI-Generated, Morphed Images of Him Being Used To Make Pornographic Videos’; Lodges Police Complaint.

The accused was identified as Naveen K. Mon, a delivery manager working with Templeton and Partner Company in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The incident was reported from the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station limits.

Kannada-Telugu Television Actress Harassed Online; Police Nab Accused After Her Complaint

Based on the complaint filed by the 41-year-old actress, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

The actress resides with her husband, mother, and daughter in her own house in Annapoorneshwari Nagar and has acted in several Kannada and Telugu serials.

In the police complaint, the actress said that she received a friend request from the accused on Facebook, which she did not accept.

Irked over the fact, the accused began sending vulgar messages to her every day on Messenger, the police said.

The actress said in the complaint that she warned him not to send such messages again. However, when he continued to send obscene messages, she blocked his ID.

"The accused then created different accounts and continued to send vulgar messages and his obscene videos. Despite repeated warnings from the actress, he persisted in sending obscene and offensive messages," the police said.

On November 1, after receiving another obscene message, the actress asked him to meet her at a restaurant in the Nagarbhavi area. She met him there and warned him not to harass her again. However, the accused ignored her warning and continued his harassment.

Following this, the actress approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway. Oviya Helen Leaked Viral MMS Video Scandal: Tamil Actress Takes Legal Action Against Culprit Over ‘Morphed’ Clip.

Notably, in the fan murder case, the victim, Renukaswamy, was allegedly brutally killed by Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, for sending a vulgar message to Pavithra Gowda.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).