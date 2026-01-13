Mumbai, January 13: Popular Punjabi singer and songwriter Kaka has officially ventured into the social technology space with the launch of Friendo (friendo.in), a dedicated mobile application designed to enhance safety for women. Announced during the first week of January 2026, the app aims to leverage real-time technology to provide women with a reliable safety net during emergencies. The initiative has been widely praised by fans and social activists as a significant step by a public figure toward addressing gender-based security concerns in India.

Core Safety Features of 'Friendo'

The "Friendo" app distinguishes itself through a suite of integrated features designed for quick response and prevention. Key functionalities include:

Real-Time Live Tracking: Users can share their live location with trusted "Friendo" contacts, allowing them to monitor a commute or late-night travel in real-time.

Emergency SOS Trigger: A one-tap SOS button that immediately alerts pre-selected emergency contacts and nearby users of the app with the user's precise coordinates.

Audio-Visual Recording: During an alert, the app is capable of automatically initiating audio and video recording to serve as potential evidence or to give context to emergency responders.

Safety Heatmaps: The app utilises community data to highlight "safe zones" and areas with reported concerns, helping users plan safer travel routes.

Motivation Behind the Launch of Friendo APP

Kaka, known for hits like Libaas and Shape, stated during the launch event that the project was born out of a desire to use his platform for social impact. The singer highlighted that while many safety apps exist, "Friendo" is tailored to be intuitive and community-driven, ensuring that help is not just a call away but often just a few meters away through other app users.

"I wanted to create something that acts as a digital companion for every girl," Kaka shared in a video address. "Technology should be a tool for protection, and 'Friendo' is my way of giving back to the community that has given me so much love."

Community and Peer-to-Peer Support

Unlike traditional government-run apps that connect solely to local police, "Friendo" emphasises a peer-to-peer support network. The app encourages users to register as "Safety Partners," who receive notifications if someone nearby triggers an alert. This community-centric model aims to provide the fastest possible assistance before official authorities can reach the scene.

The app also includes a "Fake Call" feature, which allows users to trigger a realistic incoming call to their phone, providing a discreet way to exit uncomfortable or potentially threatening social situations.

Availability and Background

The app is currently available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. To ensure security, the registration process requires mobile number verification and encourages users to complete a basic profile.

Kaka’s transition from music to social entrepreneurship follows a growing trend of Punjabi artists using their influence for philanthropy. While his music often focuses on romance and lifestyle, this move marks a pivot toward serious social advocacy, particularly targeting his vast youth following across Punjab and the global Indian diaspora.

