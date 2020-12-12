Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath celebrate their second marriage anniversary today. The two got hitched in quite a desi tradition on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. Their shaadi was followed by a grand reception for the industry wallahs. Later in just a year, on December 10, 2019, the couple welcomed their first daughter Anayra. Since then, we see both of them sharing cutesy pics of the tiny tot on social media. But as the duo is celebrating their marriage day today, we thought of compiling the best pictures of the two which speaks volume about their love. Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath First Wedding Anniversary: The Actor-Comedian Thanks God For The Best Gift Of Their Lives.

From their wedding pictures to posing with daughter Anayra, Kapil-Ginni have always given cutesy vibes. Having said that, the two are not much into PDA and that is what sets them apart from the rest. Imagine a comedian husband at home, well, Ginni might be having a gala time in Kapil's company. Here, check out some adorbs photos of the two below. Kapil Sharma Posts a Cutesy Picture With Daughter Anayra, Calls Her a 'Beautiful Gift' (View Pic).

Let's Start With The Couple's Wedding Picture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kapil sharma love (@kapil_sharma_love)

The Smile On Their Face Says It All!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Wonders (@indianweddingwonders)

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y D R O P (🎥) (@filmydrop)

Beautiful Couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapilians_Universe 💜 (@kapilians_universe)

Aww, Aren't These Two Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

We Love The Caption Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Enjoying Each Other's Company!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GINNI.SHARMA.LOVERS (@ginnichatrath.lovers)

Comedian Kapil Sharma has gone through his share of ups and downs in his personal as well as professional life, and Ginni has always stood with her man like a solid rock. That was one of the main reasons why Kapil's fans were the happiest to have a wife like her in his life. All in all, the two look incredibly perfect together. Happy wedding anniversary to Kapil-Ginni. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).