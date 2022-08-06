Last year in May, the television industry received a shock of their lives when Nisha Rawal filed a case against her husband Karan Mehra at Goregaon Police Station for domestic violence. Karan was arrested and was later released on bail. Nisha filed a series of allegations against him later for domestic violence, dowry, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation. Karan Mehra Breaks Down as He Speaks About His Relationship With Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal! (Watch Video).

Karan, now held a press conference where he addressed the allegations on him. According to a report in TOI, he claimed that Nisha was in a relationship with her muhbola brother, Rohit Sethia.

Karan said, "Nisha is staying with another man in my house. We have produced the proof in the court and that is why I am talking here today. Nisha is having an extramarital affair. Rohit Sethia is her muhbola bhai of 14 years. I didn't have proof back then, that's why I didn't say anything."

Karan further alleged, “Nisha wanted to take away my car, property, business, our son (Kavish). And she did this by trapping me in false cases. But I did not give up for the sake of my family. I didn’t have time to get emotional.”

Karan also said that he has received death threats. He added, “I got them from unknown numbers. Rohit Sethia called up a few people to intimidate me and they started talking to my bankers. Who are they to talk to my bankers? The house is mine, the car is mine, who are they to interfere? I have proof of everything. I have submitted proof of 1,400 pages in court.” As mentioned in the report, Karan said he has been missing his four-year-old son and will fight for his custody.

