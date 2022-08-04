Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and his estranged wife Nisha Rawal had a very publicised fall out in their marriage last year. The actor recently spoke his heart out in a recent press conference and literally broke down in tears while speaking about how things are right now. Urfi Javed Breaks Down Due to Constant Trolling, Shares a Insta Story Saying ‘ I Cry Alot’ (View Pic).

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)