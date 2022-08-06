Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles, the audience is in love with the chemistry they have as Akshara and Abhimanyu. It is infact on of the longest running shows on television. Earlier, Kunal Khera has been a hot topic in the Birla Family. Finally, during Kairav and Anisha's ‘Tilak’ ceremony, Kunal will finally mark his entry. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens Are Going Gaga Over #AbhiRa, Share Their Favourite Romantic Moments!

In the upcoming episodes, it will be seen that Harshvardhan will announce that Kunal is coming to meet Abhimanyu and the latter will be delighted to hear about the same. Manjari and Akshara will be surprised to know about Abhimanyu’s reaction and how he has come close to Harshvardhan too. As Kunal will mark his entry, the makers will introduce a new twist wherein Kunal will hint of having a connection with Akshara. Kunal definitely has a reason to enter Abhimanyu’s life and that is something to do with Akshara. Karan Mehra Breaks Down as He Speaks About His Relationship With Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal! (Watch Video).

Will we see another love triangle blooming in the house? What is the reason behind Kunal connecting with Abhimanyu? Well, that is something the viewers will have to wait and watch! Until then, keep reading LatestLY for information on your favourite television shows!

