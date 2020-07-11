Nearly after spending almost four months inside the house, courtesy the coronavirus lockdown, it's a sigh of relief for one and all that things are little by little getting back to normal. At the same time, even our celebrities are happy to the 't' for finally being able to shoot. For the unversed, as per the guidelines issued by the government, film and TV bodies can resume their work only after adhering to certain rules. Well, talking on the same lines, we recently came across a video of television actress, Karishma Tanna who was quite in a jolly mood on her way to work. Karishma Tanna Undergoes A 'Toe Surgery' Amid Lockdown (View Pics).

Karishma who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 shared a video on her Instagram which saw her driving and all excited. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a mask and listening to music. However, it's the 'back to business' feeling Tanna is going through which is the highlight of the video. Karishma Tanna Makes the Most of Her Quarantine, Bakes an Orange Cake That Looks Yum.

Check Out Karishma Tanna's Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Goin for shoot after 4 months Uff yeh lockdown 😅 A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jul 10, 2020 at 10:37pm PDT

Recently, reports have been doing rounds that Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's finale was supposed to be shot in Bangkok, but due to the pandemic, the idea got canned. And so, it KKK10's finale would mostly be shot in Mumbai's film city. Well, we wonder, if Tanna is heading to the same locale. Stay tuned!

