Karishma Tanna Undergoes A 'Toe Surgery' Amid Lockdown (View Pics)

While a lot of people, especially actors have been enjoying the downtime that they have gotten, thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown and subsequent shut down of film and television shoots, actress Karishma Tanna, who was last seen enthralling us all with her sexy sporty gear and her stunt performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has been having a painful lockdown experience.

And before your imagination runs away with you, let us tell you that the leggy lass had to undergo a toe surgery and the post-op pain has been killing the lady. Karishma Tanna Makes the Most of Her Quarantine, Bakes an Orange Cake That Looks Yum.

The actress got operated for her ingrown nail recently. In fact, Tanna even posted pictures and updates about how she got her much-delayed operation done because her toe was getting infected. Karishma Tanna Birthday Special: 8 Pictures Of The Naagin Babe That Prove No One Does Traditional Wear Better Than Her!

However, her recovery has been kinda painful. Karishma too has been making the most of the lockdown. From posting motivating pictures of herself doing yoga to donning the baker's hat and baking cakes, Karishma is doing it all. Nevertheless, we wish Karishma a speedy recovery.