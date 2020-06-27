Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in the news for its whole 'who will bag Rishab Bajaj's role?' issue. And the winner was none other than Karan Patel, who was last seen playing angry young man Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While it appears like the new Mr Bajaj has a little bit of time left to begin shooting, the same is not the case for the show's lead actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the beloved Anurag Basu in the show. June 26, 2020 saw the shoot for Kasautii... begin and Parth was one of those actors who marked his attendance on the sets. Karan Patel On Playing Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: I Intend to Make This Character as Iconic and Loved as Mr (Raman) Bhalla.

Dressed in a sharp suit, Parth was seen shooting for a scene at a construction site kinda set up. In fact, Parth also shared a post on his Instagram account. Karan Singh Grover Felt His Character Rishab Bajaj Was Being Sidelined In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Storyline?.

Check Out His Post Below:

Parth Samthaan was recently in the news for his travels. The actor, as soon as domestic flights resumed, flew to Hyderabad and the to Banglore to unwind with friends and cousins. He was asked to return to Mumbai at the beginning of June to self-quarantine before returning back to sets, as soon as permission to begin shooting was granted by the Maharashtra Government.

