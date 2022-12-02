Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 released on Voot today (December 2). Since then, the popular show has been trending on Twitter. Starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in key roles, the show revolves around the pair who face challenges of being in a frayed relationship. Having said that, as per early reviews, fans are loving the latest season. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on the OTT platform, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 has leaked online. The series is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's Hot Chemistry Makes Fans Scream With Joy (View Tweets).

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 2022 Full Series Download, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Tamilrockers, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 HD Download, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Series Download Pagalworld, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Series Download Filmyzilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Series Download Openload, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Series Download Tamilrockers, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Series Download Movierulz, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Series Download 720p, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Full Series Download 480p, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Full Series Download bolly4u, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Full Series Download Filmyzilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Series Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Bigg Boss 16: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to Promote Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 on Weekend Ka Vaar – Reports.

Watch Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a show has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every series falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Also, apart from the leads, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 also stars Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar in important roles. To note, every Friday, the makers will drop two new episodes of KYY Season 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).