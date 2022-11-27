Some exciting movies and series are releasing on the OTT platforms this week including Netflix, Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and more. The first big release is Kartik Aaryan's Freddy which is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. Freddy is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also stars Alaya F as the female lead. Earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that Kartik will be seen in a never seen avatar in the film. The next interesting release is Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown which is arriving on ZEE5 on December 2. The director returns to his forte of directing films with socially driven topics and this time he picks up to bring the reality of the COVID-19 Lockdown. Kantara OTT Release: Rishab Shetty-Starrer Makes It OTT Debut, Film Streams on Amazon Prime Video From November 24.

India Lockdown stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Ahana Kumra, Sai Tamankar and Prakash Belawadi among others. Parth Samthaan's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4 is back with a bang and after three hit seasons, the Voot select originals is coming with the new season on December 2. The show revolves around the romantic chemistry of Manik and Nandini played by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa. Other shows arriving on OTT are Crime Scene - The Texas Killing Fields, Alex Rider Season 2, Vadhandhi, Willow and More. Here are the exciting OTT releases coming to Netflix, Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 this week. Blurr OTT Release: Taapsee Pannu’s Psychological-Thriller to Premiere on ZEE5 on December 9 (View Motion Poster).

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Crime Scene - The Texas Killing Fields: 29th November 2022

2. Willow: 30th November 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Vadhandhi: 2nd December 2022 | Multi-Lingual (Primary: Tamil)

Voot Select

1. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan S4: 2nd December 2022

Sony LIV

1. Alex Rider S2 :3rd December 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. My Name Is Vendetta: 30th November 2022 | Italian

2. Troll: 1st December 2022 | Norwegian

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Freddy: 2nd December 2022

ZEE5

1. India Lockdown: 2nd December 2022 |

