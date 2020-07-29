Actor Parth Samthaan has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. First, the actor contracted COVID-19 barely a few days after he started shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Fortunately for him, his co-stars tested negative and continue to shoot for their show. Also, Parth was recently in the news for his society folk complaining that he was flouting rules and roaming around in society premises. Parth Samthaan Slams Twitter User For Complaining About Him Breaking BMC Quarantine Rules; Reveals He Had A Panic Attack And Is Travelling To Pune To Be With Family (View Tweets).

Parth clapped back at them and revealed that he was outside his house after testing negative and completing his quarantine period. In his tweet, he also revealed that he had suffered a panic attack and was on his way to Pune to be with his family. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19, On His Way To Recovery.

And now, while Parth recuperates with his parents by his side, good news for his fans is that he will return to Mumbai next week and start shooting for Kasautii Zindagii kay 2 again. Pinkvilla reported, "While the date is not yet known, Parth is likely to come back to Mumbai and will begin shooting on the set nex week."

Parth's co-stars Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes too have been shooting for the show from home. While Erica wants to be home until she gets herself tested again to be careful, Aamna's staff member tested positive, which is why she will resume shooting once her quarantine period ends.

