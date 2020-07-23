Actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back. The actor, who had travelled to Hyderabad and Bangalore after flight operations had resumed had started shooting for his show from June 27. As soon as Parth had tested positive, the entire set was tested and luckily, most of Parth's co-stars had tested negative for the virus. And now, Parth too is well on his way to recovery. The actor took the COVID-19 test again and his reports have come in negative. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, Parth was quoted as saying, "Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative." As soon as the news of the actor contracting Coronavirus had come out, Parth, who is on a social media break, took to Instagram to inform everyone of his condition. He revealed isolating himself at home and was in touch with a doctor and BMC authorities who were closely following up on his health. Parth had also asked everyone who had come in touch with him to get tested.

It is being said that even though Parth's reports have come negative, he won't be resuming shooting for Kasautii... anytime soon. He seems to be waiting to recover completely and join shoot then, which will probably be in the month of August. Here's wishing Parth a speed recovery.

