CID 2, which premiered in December 2024, has been receiving positive reviews from viewers. The crime investigation show's comeback was one of the biggest surprises for fans. The Sony TV show marked the return of the iconic trio—Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Dayanand Shetty. However, the makers recently introduced a major twist with the death of ACP Pradyuman's character and the arrival of a new ACP, played by Parth Samthaan. Since Shivaji Satam portrayed the role for 26 years and made it iconic, fans were disappointed when Parth Samthaan stepped in as a replacement. Parth Samthaan has now opened up about the matter and shared his thoughts on joining CID 2 as the new ACP. ‘CID 2’: Parth Samthaan Replaces Shivaji Satam After ACP Pradyuman’s Death in Iconic Crime Show, Actor Calls It a ‘Big Responsibility’ (Watch Video).

Parth Samthaan Addresses Backlash After Joining ‘CID 2’

In a recent interview with India Forums, Parth Samthaan admitted that joining CID as the new ACP had its own share of challenges. Talking about the backlash on his casting, the actor said, "Honestly, I didn't expect the trolling to be this intense. I understand where it's coming from, even I have been a fan of Shivaji sir and the original characters. If I were in the viewers' place, Id probably feel the same seeing someone new step into such a loved role."

The actor further added that his character will soon shape into a new person altogether. He added, "I've come to CID with a purpose, and that will be revealed through the storyline. Right now, Ayushman doesn't share a bond with other officers, and that tension will play out. Replacing a legend is never easy. I'm not here to fill his shoes but to bring something new while respecting the legacy." ‘I Have No Clue’: Shivaji Satam Breaks Silence on ACP Pradyuman’s Exit From ‘CID’, Reveals Makers Didn’t Inform Him About His Character’s Death.

The recent death of Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman, the backbone of the CID, left fans devastated. However, Parth Samthaan's entry as ACP Ayushman has somewhat sparked curiosity among viewers about how his character will develop in the coming episodes. Amid huge demand, the show recently started streaming on Netflix, too.

