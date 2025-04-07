If you are a fan of Indian television, there's no doubt you have heard of the legendary crime-solving trio from CID, ACP Pradyuman, Senior Inspector Abhijeet and Inspector Daya. Known for their impeccable detective skills, sharp wit and memorable catchphrases, the iconic trio became household names during the long-running series CID. On April 5, Sony Entertainment Television recently posted a tribute to ACP Pradyuman, the legendary detective from the popular show CID, portrayed by actor Shivaji Satam. The post featured an image of ACP Pradyuman alongside the text "End of an Era, ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025), RIPACP. The accompanying caption on Instagram read, "In loving memory of ACP Pradyuman... A loss that will never be forgotten," followed by a heartbreak emoji. This post confirmed the long-standing rumours that the beloved character of ACP Pradyuman would meet his onscreen demise. ‘In Loving Memory of ACP Pradyuman’: Sony TV Shares Obituary for Iconic ‘CID’ Character Played by Shivaji Satam, Netflix Asks, ‘Kuch Gadbad Toh Hai?’ (See Posts).

Actor Parth Samthaan, last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Season 2 has replaced Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime show after the character was killed in a recent episode by Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia), the leader of the Eye Gang. Parth will join Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty) as ACP Ayushmann. Memes and Instagram Reels featuring the ‘OG trio’ have gone viral, with ACP Pradyuman’s serious demeanour, Daya's action-packed door-smashing moments and Abhijeet’s cool-headedness living rent-free in fans' minds. ‘CID 2’: Parth Samthaan Replaces Shivaji Satam After ACP Pradyuman’s Death in Iconic Crime Show, Actor Calls It a ‘Big Responsibility’ (Watch Video).

The humour behind these memes is not just nostalgia-driven; it’s the timeless nature of the characters and their over-the-top reactions that continue to resonate with fans across generations.

