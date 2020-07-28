A few weeks back, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive for COVID-19, unfortunately, a few days after he had resumed shooting for his show. Fortunately, none of Parth's co-stars had tested positive. A few days back, Parth took a COVID test once again and his reports came out negative. In fact, in an Instagram post, the actor also went on to reveal that he was much better now and also thanked everyone for the love and support that they showered on him. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19, On His Way To Recovery.

However, the actor was back to being the target of two twitter users this time around. Both the users tweeted to Mumbai Police and BMC on Twitter the news about how Parth was breaking quarantine lockdown rules and roaming in his building. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Here's When Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif Will Resume Shooting For the Show (Deets).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 27, 2020

Another user also went on to point out that Parth was also using the building provided facilities and how even if he had to take care of personal needs, he could have reached out to special teams and also how society is always available to help out such residents. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Shooting For Show From Home, Reveals She Will Report To Sets After Taking Another COVID-19 Test.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Tweet 1:

TV Celebrity Parth Samthaan violated Covid 19 rules. Broke Quarantine rules in DB Woods Goregaon and puts the residents at risk. His flat has been sealed by BMC but he went out and broke all rules. Need action BMC @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @Bollyhungama @KRKBoxOffice @mymalishka — Ambar Kasliwal (@ambarkasliwal) July 27, 2020

Tweet 2:

Lol... society is always at toes to help residents in case of emergency. Special team is there to tackle such emergencies. And when he shies away from informing the society in which he lives. — Ambar Kasliwal (@ambarkasliwal) July 28, 2020

Shutting down these rumours, Parth tweeted to the twitter user and revealed how he had not only tested negative, but also had quarantined for 17 days and how he was out to go to his doctor. Parth also mentioned how he had also stepped out to travel to Pune to stay with his family, after suffering from a panic attack.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

Given the scare that was Parth's case, his co-stars Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif have also been shooing from home for the show. While Erica's reports came in negative, she wants to get herself tested again before resuming shoots on the set, Aamna Sharif's staff member tested positive and hence, despite testing negative, Aamna will resume shooting only after quarantining herself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).