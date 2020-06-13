Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Charvi Saraf Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Hospitals in Delhi Refuse To Test Her (View Post)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Charvi Saraf who plays Prerna's sister in the show is scared to admit that she has COVID-19 symptoms. But what's scarier is that she's being refused to get tested. The actress who hails from the capital city recently penned an open letter about how hospitals and doctors in Delhi are refusing to get her tested and providing no help whatsoever. The condition is pretty alarming especially after the steep rise in COVID-19 patients in the capital city. COVID-19 Positive Mohena Kumari Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As She Shares Her Ordeal From The Hospital, Says ‘It Affects You Mentally’ (Watch Video).

"I have Covid-19 symptoms, but is getting a test done too much to ask for in Delhi? Ever since the lockdown was announced, I'm in Delhi, my hometown. We were homebound and like everyone else, we only stepped out to buy essentials. Everything seemed fairly okay and healthy. We had adjusted to the new corona lifestyle (sic)," she wrote while also adding that her symptoms include high fever, with a lot of body ache, breathlessness, pain in the throat, headache. "The first thing on my mind was to get a Covid-19 test done but, little did I know that even getting a test done was a task in its own way in Delhi," she continued further. Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Negative for COVID-19, Assures His Family is Still Following Strict Home Isolation.

"I made few calls to the doctors who had been treating us for years, they said they don't have Covid-19 test kits with them, which I understand. Next, I called few private hospitals nearby, they point-blank refused, saying this facility is not available here. All I wanted, was someone to come over and do my tests as I wasn't in the position to go to the hospital to get it tested. Then, I made few calls to some government hospitals also, which I read in the news, were surely testing. They asked me to consult my doctor for it could be viral. I even contacted the Covid-19 helpline, they said they are already full till next week. By this time I got desperate, only to get a test done," Charvi said while narrating her dilemma. It's been five days since she started showing symptoms and is yet to get tested.

The actress further highlighted the Delhi government's negligence by saying they are suppressing the real figures. "I am an actor and I lead a regular life like everyone else. All I need is a Covid-19 test to be done so that my family and I know we are safe or not. Is it too much to ask for? I have been reading reports on how the Delhi government has been declining Covid-19 testing to suppress the figures. We also know how reports of people who are negative have been shown positive, which clearly indicates the inefficiency in testing. The government is making constant claims on having more than adequate test kits and arrangements for any emergency outbreak. But that doesn't seem the case so. I initially thought some of these reports were fake, but now I am forced to believe them now. If getting a test done to know if a person is positive or negative is such an issue, I really don't know how the government will help the people of Delhi. There are people who show symptoms and still do not come out in the open and speak, and there are people like me who wish to know the truth by getting tests done. But is the government and the hospitals really interested in people like us," she said before ending her open letter. Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Requests Delhi CM For Help (Watch Video).

Previously, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 along with her in-laws and was being treated at a local hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).