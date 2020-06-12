Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Requests Delhi CM For Help (Watch Video)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 09:55 PM IST
Deepika Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh's mother, who resides in Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19, the actress revealed the same on social media. However, her mother is struggling to get admitted to a quarantine facility in the capital because of lack of beds there and also because of the lack of physical reports. As the actress can not fly to Delhi from Mumbai, she made a video and requested the interference of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to help her mother find a bed. Kiran Kumar: 'It’s Not a Crime If Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19'.

Deepika went on to reveal the difficulties that her parents have been facing with regards to getting reports and subsequent treatment. She also went on to reveal that it was not possible for her mother to quarantine herself at home because she lives with 45 people in the house. Mohena Kumari Singh Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Thanks Fans for All the Prayers; Says ‘People Out There Are Suffering Way More Than Us’ (View Post).

Check Out Her Video Below:

Deepika also gave out her husband, director Rohit Goyal's contact number so that they can be reached with help. Deepika revealed that the hospital where Deepika's mother got tested is not providing her father with physical reports which are a must to admit COVID-19 patients.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

