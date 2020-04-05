Kinshuk Vaidya Birthday: From Shaka Laka Boom Boom to RadhaKrishn, 5 Roles of the Actor Which Prove His Versatility (Watch Videos)

Kinshuk Vaidya Birthday (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kinshuk Vaidya... naam toh suna ho hoga. And if not, then let us tell you that he is the same chap who played the role of Sanju in one of the television’s most loved show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Yes, he’s the boy who made us believe in the magical pencil. Well, those were old days, now the little kid is all grown-up and celebrates his 29th birthday on April 5, 2020. Over the years, Kinshuk has changed a lot and at the same time have also appeared on many other serials which were not as hit like his first one but still, managed to grab the limelight. Happy Birthday Kinshuk Vaidya: These Pictures of Shaka Laka Boom Boom Actor Are Proof That He Has Grown Into a Handsome Hunk!

So, without further ado, we list 5 of Kinshuk’s best roles on TV till now which confirm that he is a versatile star and there’s more from him to come. Gaurav Chopra Birthday: Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Left Right Left, Uttaran - 5 Best Roles of The Blood Diamond Actor That Amazed Us.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

If you happen to be a 90s kid and have not binged-watch this show, then we guess you've wasted your childhood and how. In this one, Kinshuk played the role of Sanju who had a magical pencil. So, basically whatever he used to draw with his pencil used to come to life. From a car to a safety pin, anything and everything which was drawn became a reality. Too entertaining!

Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka

Cut straight to the time when Kinshuk looked dashing, he took up a daily soap titled, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. In this one, the birthday boy played the role of Aryan Sethia who falls in love with Sanchi (Shivya Pathania) after their families arrange their marriage. But, their lives take a twist when friction occurs between the lovebird's families which ruin Aryan and Sanchi's love story.

Karn Sangini

Trying his luck in a mythological tale, Kinshuk was later seen in Star Plus' epic tale. In this, Vaidya essayed the role of Arjun and impressed one and all. While the story of this saga was all about Karn and Urvi, Arjun also made his presence felt with his terrific acting chops.

Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki

Kinshuk played the role of Badal in this & TV's daily soap. The best part about this one was that Vaidya's role was unusual especially his dialects and that's why it created an impact. The show revolved around Suman and Badal, who belong to different castes, fall in love with each other but face opposition from their families and society.

RadhaKrishn

Last but not the least, here Kinshuk picked up Arjun's sword and looked alluring in the same. The show revolved around Krishna and Arjun's tale and we saw the birthday boy showing many shades of his acting in this one.

So, that was it, guys! This are the 5 best roles of the actor according to us which gave him the right exposure and we saw him grow as an artist over the years. Happy birthday, Kinshuk. Stay tuned!