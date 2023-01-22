As the mythological drama RadhaKrishn has concluded after completing 1,145 episodes. Lead actors Sumedh Mudhgalkar and Mallika Singh, who played the lead roles of Lord Krishna and Radha, shared their experience of working for almost five years. Sumedh said: "It has been a privilege to play the character of Lord Krishna as several popular actors have enacted this character. Initially, it was a mammoth task to crack the assignment, but eventually, I realised that it was my journey and it was a competition against myself." "It's been almost five years, I have been associated with the show. Now the perceptions are changing, everything right from the set to the environment is changing. And suddenly you realise that you won't be able to see these things again and thus you start appreciating them more. You suddenly feel emotional, I really cannot imagine my life after the show." RadhaKrishn: Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh Express Their Excitement and Share About Their Journey as the Show Hits 800 Episodes.

The mythological show based on the story of Lord Krishna and Radha, which premiered on October 1, 2018, was considered among the longest-running shows and a prequel to it also started, titled Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki in 2021 and ended in July 2022. Mallika, who played Radha recalled how tough it was initially for her to get into the skin of the character: "It was a wonderful experience to play the part of Radha, and I was overjoyed when I was offered the role in the TV series RadhaKrishn. At the initial stage, I found it a bit hard to cope but then gradually we had to multitask while getting into character, and I realised it was my journey where I learned a lot and adapted myself to all the challenges." RadhaKrishn Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar To Play A Double Role in the Star Bharat Show.

"Now the long journey has come to an end where I am emotional but also happy that I've made innumerable memories as well as good experiences. Though it is difficult to accept the fact that the show has come to an end, we will miss the set and crew members of the show since each and every person of the show has put their best to make this show a success," she concluded.RadhaKrishn aired on Star Bharat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2023 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).