TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. According to media reports, she has committed suicide. A police investigation has started but the reason behind this extreme step is still not clear. Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide; TV Actress Allegedly Hung Herself on Set of Her Show.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: "Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop." Tunisha started her career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and later featured in shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah. Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide at 20; TV Actress Was Popular for Her Role in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The young actress had featured in films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona and Tu Baithe Mere Samne.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).