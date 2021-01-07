Sumedh Mudgalkar, the rising talent from the Indian television, sees a massive fan following in the country. Best known for his work in RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat, the TV actor has become a household name and is loved by people for the portrayal of Lord Krishna. His on-screen partner, Mallika Singh for her role of ‘Radha’ in the serial is equally loved. But here, we are only going to talk about Sumedh, who actually had to wait for two and a half years for the show to go on the floors. Did you know that? While his fashion quotient is ruling the internet, there are some interesting things too about the actor that makes him youngster's favourite. These trivia about Sumedh will make you fall for him even more!

Sumedh made his television debut with the Channel V serial, Dil Dosti Dance. But his journey began as a contestant on the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance. His impressive dance moves earned him the nickname of ‘Beat King.’

Sumedh eventually earned his acting debut in Channel V’s dance-based show Dil Dosti Dance, where he played the role of Raghav. But his acting skills were most recognised when he played a negative role as ‘Yuvraj Sushim’ in Colors TV’s historical drama serial Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

It was only the beginning of his success. Being a Marathi himself, he always wanted to act in the industry and made his first appearance in the Marathi film Ventilator in 2016, where he played the role of Karan. The very next year, he grabbed his first Marathi film as a lead actor in Manjha, where he played the role of Vicky. His performance in the movie was significantly appreciated.

Sumedh’s role of young Krishna in the mythological show, RadhaKrishn provided him with the breakthrough role that ruled the hearts of people. But he had to wait for two and a half years for the show to air on TV finally. While speaking in an interview with Tellyblazer, the 24-year-old opened up about the rejections he had to face because of his unconventional look and some thought he did not have the basics to mark an entry into the entertainment industry. Really?

His appearance is surely unique, and that is what outshines him. The TV actor is ruling hearts with his charming look, acting skills and amazing fashion sense; no one can ignore.

