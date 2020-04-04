Gaurav Chopra Birthday: Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Left Right Left, Uttaran - 5 Best Roles of The Blood Diamond Actor That Amazed Us

Gaurav Chopra Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram, File Image)

Actor Gaurav Chopra has been in the industry for more than 15 years now and is known for one thing - his hunger to try out various roles. The actor, over time, has developed a knack for choosing projects that are very different from one another. From his first Saara Akaash show where he played a cousin to one of the lead characters to taking over as a parallel lead in Sanjivani 2, from playing a sharp Army officer in Left Right Left to a businessman who falls deeply in love in Uttaran, Gaurav has played it all. Gaurav in fact has even dabbled in the entertainment industry abroad, with shows like Dancing With The Stars (Georgia) and also the movie Blood Diamond with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gaurav Chopra Gets Married to Girlfriend Hitisha, and we Miss his BFF Bani J! (View Pictures and Videos).

And on the eve of the actor's 40th birthday, here are five roles of the actor that have immensely impressed us.

Saara Akaash

Even though he was not a lead actor, considering this was his debut show, Gaurav left a long-lasting impression in Sai Deodhar and Shakti Anand starrer Saara Akaash, a show based on the complicated and dangerous lives of Indian Air Force officers.

Gaurav played the role of Abhay Singh Rathore and won quite some hearts.

Dil Kya Chahta Hai

His role as Raghu in the show was a game-changer, for the show came at a time when it was considered way too progressive.

The show focused on the lives of four boys and the bond that they eventually forge, amidst facing the challenges that life throws at them all through their friendship and bonding. Again, this was one more show that was way ahead of its time but still loved by the masses.

Left Right Left

Left Right Left saw the actor play Captain Abhimanyu Singh Chauhan, who enters the Kunchanjunga Military Academy towards the latter half of the first season.

Gaurav played the strict by the book Army officer who helps the protagonist Naina prove her brother and his best friend Naveen's innocence. And we must say, Gaurav looked every bit the tall and handsome Army captain. Gaurav Chopra Replaces Mohnish Bahl As the Lead for Star Plus Show Sanjivani.

Uttaran

He played the enigmatic businessman Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore who falls for Tapasya (Rashami Desai).

In fact, the character was so well received by the audience that Gaurav, who was to do a came role of seven episodes on Uttaran, went on to become a main character and was a part of the show for four years.

Blood Diamond

Gaurav Chopra was the other Indian actor on board the Leonardo DiCaprio movie apart from Amitabh Bachchan. Chopra played a journalist who gets into a scuffle on board a bus with Leo and Djimon Honsou's characters.

However, in his own admission, Gaurav admitted that even though his role was small, it was memorable. Exclusive! On Leonardo DiCaprio's 45th Birthday, Television Star Gaurav Chopra Talks About Working with The Hollywood Star in Blood Diamond.

We sincerely wish Gaurav Chopra continues to impress us with his variety of acting choices and continues to surprise us for many more years to come. Happy Birthday, Mr Gravitas!!