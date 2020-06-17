Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah Blessed With A Baby Girl! Couple Names Their Child As Alayna (View Pic)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 12:08 PM IST
Shikha Singh and Karan Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shikha Singh, who is known for her role in the popular television series Kumkum Bhagya, has shared the good news to all her fans. The actress and her husband Karan Shah have welcomed the little bundle of joy in their lives. Yes, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl and they have also revealed their daughter’s name. By sharing a cute post on Insta story, Shikha stated, ‘Baby “Alayna” says thank you for all the love’. Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh aka Aaliya and Husband Karan Shah Expecting Their First Child (View Post).

The pic shared by Shikha Singh does not give a clear glimpse of her baby girl. It just shows the cradle and that’s a cute one. It was just a day ago when Shikha had shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her baby bump and captioned it as, “Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted. Can’t wait to meet ya Al”. Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

Shikha Singh’s Post

Shikha Singh and Karan Shah Blessed With A Baby Girl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh delivered her first child at a private hospital in Mumbai on June 16. Shikha who gave birth to her daughter during this ongoing global crisis revealed to India TV, “God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitizing the area very well. But it is a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. There are no visitors allowed. My husband Karan is staying with us and taking care of us,” reports FPJ. Congratulations to the newly blessed parents!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

