Mumbai, August 4: TV actors Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul have opened up about filming a romantic rain dance sequence for “Kumkum Bhagya,” and an unexpected Mumbai downpour added a real-life touch to the dreamy moment. A source close to the production house revealed that shooting the rain dance scene wasn’t easy. Pranali and Namik had to do several takes in the cold rain, and since it was their first romantic scene together, it came with a lot of pressure. The shoot lasted nearly 3 to 4 hours and was physically demanding. The insider added that despite the challenges, their chemistry stood out.

Speaking about her first rain dance sequence in the show, Pranali shared, “This rain sequence was meticulously planned by the production team, direction team, and the creative team. They ensured everything was executed seamlessly. It was a demanding shoot, standing in the rain for a few hours tested our stamina, but it was entirely worth it. The sequence blends beautifully with the current show narrative, and since I have a soft spot for the monsoon season, I genuinely enjoyed bringing this moment and scenes to life on screen.” ‘Kumkum Bhagya’: Aryan Raajput Joins Cast, Says ‘Absolutely Thrilled To Be a Part of Such an Iconic Show’.

Namik Paul said, “The rain dance was always part of the plan, but what made it truly special was that the real Mumbai rain decided to join in! It wasn’t timed or expected, but it just added to the mood and made the whole scene feel more alive. I genuinely enjoyed shooting it, even though we were drenched for 3–4 hours; it was quite fun. 'Kumkum Bhagya': Namik Paul Joins ZEE TV Show as Anti-Hero Shivansh Randhava – Role Details Revealed!.

“I’ve always loved dancing, and getting to do it in such a dramatic, rain-soaked setup was a total treat. Big shoutout to the crew, especially the camera team, for making every frame look stunning. Personally, I enjoy shooting in unpredictable conditions; it keeps things exciting and helps me grow as an actor.” Created by Ekta Kapoor, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs every day on Zee TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).