The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was filled with shocking revelations, secret plans, and emotional family reunions. It started with a tense moment as Parth confessed to selling Bhaa’s mansion, leaving Karan furious and the family scrambling to deal with this unexpected twist. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2’: Paridhi Aka Shagun Sharma Shares BTS Pics With Co-Star Smriti Irani, Says ‘We Do Get Along’.

Pari and Ranvijay’s Secret Plan Revealed

Meanwhile, Tulsi catches up with Angad while he’s leaving, handing him his wallet and questioning his sudden decision to reconsider marrying Mitali. Angad explains, “Mitali's apology to Vrinda has swayed me, and I've decided to give her a chance.” This change shows his willingness to rethink his choices despite earlier reservations. Pari (Shagun Sharma) keeping her own secret, tells Tulsi she is ‘meeting friends,’ but in reality, she meets Ranvijay. He asks for INR 60–70 lakh for stock investments, revealing his hidden agenda. Pari shares her big plan with him, Mihir promised to gift her an ancestral house, which she intends to sell so they can settle abroad and enjoy a luxurious life. Ranvijay is visibly excited about securing their financial future.

Tulsi Worries About Pari’s Plans

Later, Pari talks with Noina (Barkha Bisht) at home, explaining her plan to sell the house and ensure Ranvijay’s future. Tulsi, overhearing this, grows increasingly worried about her daughter’s choices and the consequences they might bring. Amid these tensions, Tulsi (Smriti Irani) has a small accident in the kitchen, burning her hand. Hrithik rushes to help her, noticing her worried expression. Concerned, he asks about her troubles, and Tulsi shares her anxieties regarding Pari and Ranvijay, giving viewers a heartfelt glimpse into her maternal concern. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Exposes Pari’s Diamond Necklace Theft, Mihir Left Shocked As Family Drama Intensifies (Read To Know)

Parth Sells Bhaa’s Ancestral House

Adding to the drama, Hemant informs Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) that Bhaa’s ancestral house was previously transferred to Parth, which blocks the plan to gift it to Pari. Undeterred, Mihir summons Karan and Parth to India. However, Parth reveals he has already sold the property to Mr and Mrs Agarwal, leaving the family to navigate a complicated situation. The Agarwals’ lawyer later reveals they are in Mumbai, setting the stage for further discussions.

Parvati and Om’s Heartwarming Twist

The episode also brings a heartwarming twist as Parvati and Om (Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar) arrive at Tulsi’s home. Tulsi, lighting the diya near the tulsi plant, is surprised and delighted to see them. The family reminisces about the past 25 years, sharing a nostalgic and joyful reunion. Om and Parvati then drop a bombshell, they are the Agarwals who purchased the Virani ancestral home. Initially planning to leave for their wedding anniversary, the family persuades them to celebrate in Mumbai, leading to a festive and warm gathering. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani Highlights How Show Connects With Today’s Youth Through Relevant Themes; Says, ‘Fictionalising Real-Life Issues Makes It Relatable’.

Shobha’s Plan Unfolds

Finally, Shobha’s long-standing plan begins to unfold. She offers to prepare the guest room for Mihir and Tulsi’s reunion, frustrating Pari as Mihir will move back into Tulsi’s room. Pari recalls Shobha’s earlier challenge to reunite her parents, and it becomes clear that the matriarch’s plan is finally coming to fruition.

