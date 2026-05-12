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In a television moment decades in the making, the iconic duo of Tulsi and Mihir Virani have officially remarried in the latest episode of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. The high-stakes episode, which aired this week, saw the rekindling of Indian television's most famous romance, sending social media into a frenzy and solidifying the show’s resurgence at the top of the TRP charts. After weeks of emotional resistance and family turmoil, the "Sarvagunn" matriarch finally accepted Mihir’s proposal, a move orchestrated by a pivotal intervention from the family's elder, Baa. Is ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Going Off-Air? Star Plus and Smriti Irani React to Spin-Off Rumours.

Mihir and Tulsi Remarry in ‘Kyunki SaaS Bhi Kabhu Thi 2’

The remarriage comes on the heels of a series of dramatic hurdles within the Virani household. While Tulsi (Smriti Irani) had been steadfast in her refusal to wed Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) again, citing past misunderstandings and her focus on her children, it was a heartfelt "order" from Baa that shifted the tide. Baa reminded Tulsi of their enduring bond, prompting a reluctant but emotional "yes."

Watch the Promo of Tulsi-Mihir Vivah

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The ceremony itself took place in a simple temple setting, a stark contrast to the opulence usually associated with the Virani family. In a scene that mirrored the show’s early 2000s roots, Mihir knelt before Tulsi with a ring, promising to honour their legacy across "seven lifetimes." The episode was punctuated by nostalgic flashbacks of the couple's history, a creative choice designed to bridge the gap between the original series and the 2025-2026 reboot.

Fans React to the ‘TuHir’ Reunion

The "Tulsi-Mihir 2.0" wedding has sparked a massive wave of engagement across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Fans of the original series expressed a mix of nostalgia and excitement, with the hashtag #TulsiMihirVivah trending shortly after the broadcast.

Fans React to ‘TuHir’ Remarriage

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Many viewers noted the chemistry between Irani and Upadhyay, who both returned for this limited 150-episode reboot. "They are a wonderful couple and they looked lovely in the episode," one viral post read. While some younger viewers questioned the rapid pace of the remarriage, the general sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive, as the union effectively resolves a long-standing "will-they-won't-they" arc that has driven the reboot's plot since its July 2025 premiere. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Controversy: Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms DENIES Outstanding Vendor Dues, Issues Statement.

The Success of Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘KSBKBT’ Reboot

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot was launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original flagship series. Unlike the marathon 1,800-episode run of the original, this version is structured as a limited series, focusing on a "Naya Daur" (New Era) where the older generation of Viranis navigates modern family dynamics alongside their adult children, including new characters like Rio and Pari.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Balaji Telfilms). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).