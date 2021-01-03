Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. King is receiving treatment at a medical center here, a source close to King's family told ABC News and CNN, reports variety.com. "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source said to ABC News. The veteran talk show host has been hospitalized for more than a week, according to CNN. In 2019, the 87-year-old suffered a stroke and had an angioplasty. The Office’s Angela Kinsey Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says ‘Really Tried to Quarantine and Not Get It’

King also shared that in 2017 he received treatment for lung cancer. He also had a major heart attack in 1987, for which he underwent quintuple-bypass surgery. King is in isolation at the hospital and unable to receive visits from his family. This was first reported by portal Showbiz 411 on January 1. King has penned two books about his experience with heart disease -- "Mr. King, You're Having a Heart Attack: How a Heart Attack and Bypass Surgery Changed My Life", and "Taking On Heart Disease: Famous Personalities Recall How They Triumphed over the Nation's #1 Killer and How You Can, Too". Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19, Gives Health Update to Fans

The veteran talk show hosted a radio show titled "The Larry King Show" in the 1970s. From 1985 to 2010, King was the host of "Larry King Live". Most recently, he hosted "Larry King Now" from 2012 to 2020, and continues to host "Politicking With Larry King. King lost two children, his son named Andy, who died of a heart attack in July and his daughter Chaia, died of lung cancer in August in 2020.

