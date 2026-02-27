New Delhi, February 27: The fallout from the sudden layoffs at KTLA continues to grow, with fired anchor Ellina Abovian speaking out in an emotional Instagram video and SAG-AFTRA condemning the job cuts as part of broader media consolidation.

Abovian, who spent 11 years at the Los Angeles station, confirmed she was “blindsided” by the decision.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m not at KTLA anymore, and I won’t be returning,” Abovian said in the video posted Thursday, one day after news of the layoffs surfaced. “Earlier this week, I, along with several of my KTLA dear friends and colleagues, were laid off as part of corporate restructuring.” KTLA News Anchors Fired in Sudden Nexstar Layoffs Amid Tegna Merger Push.

The veteran reporter revealed that she learned of her exit just as she was preparing to celebrate her 40th birthday.

“Come Monday, I will not be returning to the job I held every day for 11 years,” she said. “It’s been 11 years of being in your living room every day. It’s been 11 years of telling your stories, and I’m going to miss it.”

Fighting back tears, she added, “I was not expecting this. I was blindsided, and it hurts. It cuts deep because I cared about what I did.” Block Layoffs: 4,000 Employees Sacked by Jack Dorsey’s Fintech Firm, Affected To Receive 20 Weeks of Salary.

Ellina Abovian Breaks Silence After KTLA Exit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellina Abovian (@ellina_abovian)

Abovian, a mother of two, also opened up about the personal impact of the layoff. “I’m now processing what I’m going to do as a single mom to two kids,” she said. “Life gets real when it gets real.”

Other Prominent KTLA Journalists Let Go

Abovian was among several prominent KTLA figures laid off, including longtime anchors Glen Walker and Lu Parker, veteran weatherman Mark Kriski, and meteorologist Kacey Montoya.

The cuts come as parent company Nexstar Media Group moves forward with its proposed 6.2 billion dollar merger with Tegna, a deal that could significantly expand its national footprint.

SAG-AFTRA Condemns Layoffs

SAG-AFTRA criticised the layoffs, calling them evidence of “dangerous media consolidation.” The union warned that cutting local newsroom talent while finalising a multibillion dollar acquisition raises serious concerns about the future of community based journalism.

Donald Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Deal

Amid the controversy, Donald Trump publicly supported the merger on Truth Social, writing: “We need more competition against THE ENEMY, the Fake News National TV Networks. Letting Good Deals get done like Nexstar – Tegna will help knock out the Fake News because there will be more competition, and at a higher and more sophisticated level. Those that are opposed don’t fully understand how good the concept of this Deal is for them, but they will in the future. GET THAT DEAL DONE! PRESIDENT DJT.”

US President Donald Trump Backs Nexstar–Tegna Merger

NEW: President Trump on Truth mentions Nexstar and calls National TV networks "THE ENEMY." For transparency: NewsNation is owned by Nexstar. In August Nexstar Media Group announced a $6.2 billion deal to acquire TEGNA. This would create a media giant reaching most U.S.… pic.twitter.com/5ZWOj9T9qF — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) February 7, 2026

Nexstar has stated it does not comment on personnel matters but is taking steps necessary to compete in what it describes as an unprecedented period of change in the media industry.

For many viewers, however, the focus remains on Abovian’s emotional farewell and what the KTLA layoffs signal for the future of local television news.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Ellina Abovian ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).