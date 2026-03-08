Los Angeles, March 8: A man died on Saturday morning, March 7, in Downtown Los Angeles following an apparent act of extreme self-mutilation. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded to a call near the intersection of East 6th Street and San Julian Street, an area bordering Skid Row, shortly after 9:00 AM on March 7. Upon arrival, authorities found the individual suffering from catastrophic blood loss after he reportedly used a sharp object to sever his own p*nis.

Emergency medical personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) provided immediate on-scene treatment before transporting the man to a local hospital. Despite the efforts of trauma surgeons, the individual was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic and distressing environment, noting that the man appeared to be in a state of severe mental health crisis or under the influence of an unknown substance prior to the incident. US Shocker: Lowell High School Math Teacher Under Investigation for Using ‘Financial Cost of Dating Overweight Girls’ in Quiz.

The LAPD cordoned off a portion of 6th Street for several hours on Saturday to conduct a forensic investigation. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident is being treated as a death resulting from self-inflicted injuries, and no foul play is currently suspected. Detectives recovered a cutting instrument at the scene, which is believed to have been used in the act.

While the identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, authorities confirmed he appeared to be in his late 30s or early 40s. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and conduct toxicology screenings. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Charged After Husband Finds Her Having S*x With Student, Probe Reveals Affair With Another.

Authorities are urging anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress to reach out for professional help. In the United States, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7, free, and confidential support.

The LAPD has requested that anyone with additional information or video footage of the moments leading up to the incident contact the Central Area Detectives. The investigation remains open as the Coroner's office completes its report.

