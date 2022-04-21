London Files Review: Thrillers are one of the favourite genres of webseries makers. Partly because intrigue is a highly potent emotion and partly for the thrill of deciphering a case. At times, this formula goes terribly wrong, fortunately London Files isn't one of them. London Files: Arjun Rampal Reveals How His Character in Upcoming Web Show Impacted Him Personally

Ohm (Arjun Rampal) is a cop entrusted with the case of finding the missing daughter of Amar Roy (Purab Kohli), a media baron and an advocate of the anti-immigration bill. Those who are opposing the bill aren't happy with Roy's resolution and a cult, run by a fanatic Gopi (Gopal Dutt), decides to take matter into its hands. While Ohm figures out the mystery behind the daughter's disappearance, he also tries to understand his own son who becomes a victim of the cult's extreme ideals. How it happens forms the crux of the story.

Initially, the slow pace and shaky narrative make you a bit restless even though the first episode opens with a sudden incident. But slowly the story is peeled layer after layer and you get invested. It gradually sinks you in and you don't mind the pacing issues then. While twists and turns aren't exactly earth-shattering, the writers do manage to keep the suspense intact. The fact that there are only six episodes also helps in the cause. Thrillers need to be taut and effectual not lengthy and long-winding.

London Files is shot and executed like some of those popular detective series on Netflix. It relies heavily on the natural surroundings which makes it quite fetching. It has some stellar production values.

But despite all the good, London Files is mired by a few misfires which could have been easily sorted in the scripting stage. Series writers need to rest the brooding detective with a tragic past trope. It has become too mundane. Even if it lends to the story later, we are just bore of this sequence. Even Abhay has the same premise.

The problem is that the connection is half-baked. Ohm's relation with his son is tumultuous which becomes the trigger for the incident in the first episode but the writers never build the premise of the strenuous relation. A random mention by his wife and a flashback scene are all you get. Either explain the background or don't broach it... abandoning it midway is quite frustrating to watch.

The British accent is unnecessary if the actors can't keep up with it. It's highly distracting, if you ask us.

Performances are just about okay. While it's nice to see Arjun Rampal strip off his 'Hh God! so hot' image, his efforts as a performer doesn't connect with you. We will have to admire his hard work here though. Purab Kohli is restrained, stoic and has a perfect control over his character's mannerisms. But he is underutilised we feel. We would have loved to see more of him. Gopal Dutt plays one of those characters who spend the entire screen time sermonising dialogues rather than giving any meaning to its purpose. So you don't know why he does what he does. Guess that's for the second season.

Yay!

-good twists and turns

-impressive production values

-neat pacing

Nay!

-half-baked plot points

-fluctuating British accents

Final Thoughts:

London Files may not be a 10/10 but the snack watch series will keep you hooked till you figure out where is everyone vanishing into. London Files streams on Voot Select.

Rating: 3.0

