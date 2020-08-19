Lovecraft Country Review: This review is based on the first episode of HBO's Lovecraft Country that dropped on Disney+ Hotstar this week. And what a bizarre, crazy and fun episode it turned out to be! The first scene itself sets the series' tone and mood right. Our hero, Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) is fighting during what looks during a World War. The scene is in black and white, and as he gets out of a trench, an explosion brings the first splash of colour. And we realise this ain't no ordinary war, as we see monsters, UFO's and aliens, not to mention a monster being killed with a baseball bat. Lovecraft Country Lands 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Here's What the Critics Are Saying About the Horror Series

Of course, this turns out to be a nightmare dream seen by Atticus, a war veteran who is returning home in Chicago on learning his father has gone missing. But that scene is a hint of the craziness that lies ahead. As the name of the show suggests, Lovecraft Country has some terrifying Lovecraftian monsters. The monsters, however, are the least scary part about the show, developed by Misha Green and based on a novel by Matt Ruff.

For Lovecraft Country is set during the '50s, when the coloured people are yet to be integrated. Atticus meets his uncle George (Courtney B Vance), who makes travel-guides for blacks to know which parts of the country are safe to travel. Atticus tells George that before his father disappeared, he sent a mysterious letter to Atticus, claiming to have found the secret of his mother's ancestry. The secret lies somewhere in Devon county, which is also known by its mythical name, which is...yup, you are right... Lovecraft country, for the author HP Lovecraft has based most of his stories in this town.

Atticus decides to seek the truth and he is accompanied by George and Atticus' childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) for the trip. As they travel across the country, the trio comes across some very surreal sights and unsavoury experiences. We have racist white people and we have man-eating monsters, and Lovecraft Country prods us to choose which is more terrifying. OTT Releases Of The Week: Bobby Deol's Class Of '83, Jurnee Smollett's Lovecraft Country, Swara Bhasker's Flesh and More New Content To Binge-Watch!

There is a scene where, while taking a break in the woods, Atticus explains to Letitia about a Lovecraftian monster. As he continues his explanation, a police car arrives from behind and the BG score becomes more and more ominous. The answer to what is scarier is there in this scene itself.

Watch the Trailer of Lovecraft Country:

That doesn't mean the monsters are less terrifying. When they arrive, they are hideous to look at, and the special effects team don't really hold back on the gore factor. Considering Lovecraft Country involves the creative inputs of JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele (both serving as executive producers), this fascinating blend of horror-fantasy and racial commentary is expected.

As with Spike Jonze's hard-hitting Netflix film Da 5 Bloods, Lovecraft Country also pokes holes into what is America's 'whitewashed' history. Including a sneaky explanation of why White House is, well, 'white'.

Beyond the social commentary, Lovecraft Country stands out one of the well-made fantasy shows that you need to check, especially how it ramps up the tension. A drive across the country chased by a police car felt as terrifying as monsters hunting the heroes. The background score (Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq) deserves credit for amping up the terror in these scenes. The cast is amazing with Majors, Vance, Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis (who plays George's wife) all doing justice to their roles, and Smollett, especially standing out with a fiery act.

Lovecraft Country also looks splendid visually. The production design spares no expense in recreating the '50s era. The VFX is very good for a TV show, and the cinematography is spell-binding.

Yay!

- Well-Made Series With Performances, Direction, VFX and Writing All Impressing

Nay!

- Too Early To Make A Judgement, But It Seems to Traverse in Familiar Terrains.

Final Thoughts

The first episode ends on a cliffhanger that feels like a smart recall to Peele's Get Out. It leaves us in high anticipation of what to expect next, especially those who haven't read Ruff's novel. Go watch Lovecraft Country if you love dark fantasy shows with elements of horror, both real and mythical! The first episode of the HBO series is streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 4.0

