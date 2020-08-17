2020 has been a tough year for the entertainment industry. Bollywood specifically, saw a huge shift in the medium of telling stories. In the pandemic situation, the makers swiftly adapted to the new medium which is OTT! The digital platforms are right now receiving the maximum attention, thanks to the temporary shut-down of the cinema halls! It's raining films and series on these platforms for months now. This week is no different and fans are already in for multiple visual treats. So here is a complete list of OTT Releases of the week.

This week, the audience is served with series and movies from various genres. The binge-watch platter is full with fresh content and it might be really difficult for the cinephiles to pick just one show to begin with. Swara Bhasker's Flesh is one promising TV series on Eros Now to look out for. The fans of Netflix's Lucifer are also in for a treat as the season 5 is arriving. In films, Bobby Deol makes a digital debut with Class of '83 on Netflix. Lili Reinhart's romantic drama Chemical Hearts is also up for the release for all the lovey-dovey content lovers. Here is the entire list of the series and films and when, where to watch them!

Series

1. Flesh: EROS Now on 21st August 2020

2. Indebted: Sony LIV on 21st August 2020

3. The Gone Game: Voot Select on 20th August 2020

4. Lucifer Season 5: Netflix on 21st August 2020

5. Lovecraft Country: Disney+ Hotstar on 17th August 2020

6. Bhanwar: ZEE5 on 18th August 2020

Movies

1. Class of '83: Netflix on 21st August 2020

2. Kilometers & Kilometers: Disney+ Hotstar on 20th August 2020

3. Mee Raqsam: ZEE5 on 21st August 2020

4. Chemical Hearts: Amazon Prime on 21st August 2020

You have a plethora of stuff to watch on various OTT platforms now. With appropriate subscriptions of these platforms, one can easily consume the best of the films and series. Now that you have the list ready, which is your first pick? Let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned for next week's list and latest reviews!

