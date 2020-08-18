Lovecraft Country has premiered on HBO. Executive produced by JJ Abrams (Lost) and Joran Peele (Us, Get Out), the series based on the novel by the same name, exploits the tales of author H. P. Lovecraft, who penned the most peculiar and eccentric horror stories in 20th century. It is interesting how Lovecraft Country has a black protagonist, while author HP Lovecraft was infamous for his racist outlook. Evil Eye: Priyanka Chopra-Produced Horror Film to Land on Prime on October 13.

If Lovecraft Country maintains the vibe, it might become one of the most popular horror series. The premiere episode titled Sundown has landed a 100% fresh rating on critics consensus website, Rotten Tomatoes.

IndieWire wrote that the show "is difficult to categorize. It’s ambitious, graphic, flamboyant, uneven, and bewildering. It’s a diverting mix of genres, wrapping social criticism within macabre imagery. It brims with ideas about race, class and gender, as well as dizzying symbolism, and is clearly dedicated to its own pulpy vision — to a fault."

Vulture wrote, "Monsters are everywhere in Lovecraft Country," adding, "The word monster is flexibly defined, blurring the boundaries that tend to separate straight drama from science fiction and fantasy, and applying it to the main characters’ inner lives as well."

The Guardian gave the show 5 stars and wrote, "Thrilling action-adventure is the first priority of this new HP Lovecraft-inspired drama, but its prescient message about racism is never far from the surface,"

BloodyDisgusting wrote, "It’s a highly stylized series full of ambition, handled with confident vision. There’s an insane amount of symbolism, depth, and subtext to parcel out, adding layers to a pulp monster fest, but its brilliant character work grounds it. It’s the best of both worlds; horror taken seriously and approached with intelligence, but without forgoing the fun supernatural elements and man-eating creatures that keep us gleefully hooked."

Den of Geek wrote, "Incorporating elements of fantasy, science fiction, magic, and religion, Lovecraft Country delivers an enthralling tale about legacy, fear, and power."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).