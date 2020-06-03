Lovers Tiff? Himanshi Khurana’s Multiple Cryptic Posts On Instagram Make Fans Wonder If She Is Upset With Beau Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: File Image)

Himanshi Khurana is a well-known face from the Punjab music industry. And after slaying it there, she made many eyes pop with her stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Apart from being a contestant on the show, what grabbed attention was her brewing love story with Asim Riaz. The two fell in love with each other and the rest is history. Post the reality series, the pair also featured in a music video titled 'Kalla Sonha Nai' wherein the duo's chemistry was loved by fans. However, all that being said, these days the actress is in news for her back-to-back cryptic messages on social media. And the latest one makes us wonder if all is okay between her and beau, Asim. Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Tease Fans With a Glimpse of Their Chemistry in a Romantic Video Ahead of Their Song Kalla Sohna Nai's Release.

Himanshi took to her IG stories and shared a fresh cryptic post which read, "When a man gives his opinion, he's a man when a woman gives her opinion she's a b*t*h." Not just this, after a while she again posted a message which explained why she raises her voice. "I can raise up my voice- not so that I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard," it read. Well, after going through these IG stories, the confusion still remains the same s to is there some ego clash between the lovebirds these days. Kalla Sohna Nai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Adorable As They Snuggle Up In This First Poster.

Check Out Himanshi Khurana's Instagram Story Below:

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram Post

Here's One More:

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram Post

From the moment, Himanshi posted the above stories, fans started speculating all things not well between the couple. We totally get fans reaction as who would want AsiManshi to get upset with each other. For the unaware, Himanshi chose Asim over her ex, Chow with whom she was in a relationship for 9-years. Stay tuned!