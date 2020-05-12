Mahabharat: Viewers Spot Dead Soldier Coming to Life in a Hilarious Goof up (Read Tweets)

Mahabharat Goof Up (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The popular mythological show, Mahabharat, made a successful return on the Indian television. During the nationwide lockdown, owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the show is being re-telecast on Doordarshan. It found the same success as before. Now, the show has become the centre of a few jokes, after the viewers spotted a goof-up in one of the scenes. And, no, we are not talking about the spotting of the cooler behind Bhisma, in one of the episodes. We have already clarified that it was not a goof-up, like Starbucks cup in Winterfell on Game of Thrones. It was just a pillar that looked like a air cooler vent.

But, what we are talking about is a brand new goof-up that has been spotted and it is legit. During one of the scenes, set in the battle of Kurukshetra, Ganga is speaking to her song Bhishma, who is on a bed of arrows. The eagle-eyed viewers notice something odd in the background, which had lots of dead soldiers. One of the dead soldiers, got up and adjusted his headgear. Maybe the actor playing this nominal part felt uncomfortable. Mahabharat Trivia: Did You Know That Juhi Chawla Was Roped In To Play Draupadi, But She Chose This Movie Instead?

Check Out The Video Here:

@actmukeshkhanna #Mahabharat The soldier moves his head to check his helmet even after he is dead.... pic.twitter.com/mHkyERBDLg — Sandip Agarwal (@sandee2k2) May 6, 2020

Check Out Some Reactions Here:

Well, in an elaborate sow like this one, a mistake as trivial as this one can be spared. You know like one of those instances when a stormtrooper hit his head on the roof in Star Wars. Mahabharat was still better than the goofups made in Indian TV shows of today's time.