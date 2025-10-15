Bollywood superstar was seen arriving for the funeral of Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer, who died on October 15, 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In a heartfelt moment, Salman Khan is seen giving an embrace to Pankaj Dheer’s son, actor Nikitin Dheer, as his father’s body is being carried to the hearse van. Pankaj Dheer had been suffering from cancer for several years. The film and television actor was most loved in the role of Karna in Mahabharat, BR Chopra’s epic TV show on Doordarshan. The actor was seen in numerous films and TV shows in Hindi. At his last rites, apart from Salman Khan, actors Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Thakur and others were also seen. More industry celebs are expected to attend the funeral of Pankaj Dheer. ‘Mahabharat’ Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played Karna, Dies of Cancer at 68; Co-Star ‘Arjun’ Feroz Khan Pays Tribute, Son Nikitin Dheer Shares Cryptic Post.

Nikitin Dheer Shares Philosophical Post Before Father Pankaj Dheer's Demise

Nikitin Dheer, seen in Shah Rukh Khan film Chennai Express, among other works, shared a philosophical post hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death. Nikitin Dheer posted a GIF picture of Lord Shiva on Instagram with devotional music. He wrote: "Whatever comes, Let it come. Whatever stays, Let it stay. Whatever goes, Let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He'll take care!" He added, "very hard to do," in reference to his state of mind. Pankaj Dheer Passes Away: Son Nikitin Dheer Shares Philosophical Quote Few Hours Before Father’s Death, Goes Viral (View Post).

Pankaj Dheer’s cremation was held at 4:30 PM on October 15 at the Vile Parle Crematorium at Pawan Hans in Mumbai.

