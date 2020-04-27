Mahabharat: Mukesh Khanna Doesn't Believe Air-Cooler Accidentally Made It to BR Chopra's Show, and He's Right! Here's The Truth of the Viral Pic (View Tweet)

Mukesh Khanna, (right) in a still from Mahabharat (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

While the return of Doordarshan's epics Ramayan and Mahabharat have been making it to the news for many reasons including memes and jokes, the latest one was hilarious of the lot. Last week's telecast of Mahabharat led to viewers noticing an air-cooler in the background of one of the episodes. And this took over the internet like a plague. And now, actor Mukesh Khanna, who plays Bhishma Pitamah, and behind whose frame the water cooler was spotted, opened up about the viral meme and here's what he said. Mahabharat Trivia: Did You Know That Juhi Chawla Was Roped In To Play Draupadi, But She Chose This Movie Instead?.

"I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of Mahabharat going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya? I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat," Mukesh was quoted as saying in TOI. Bhishma Pitamah Was 'Cooler' than You Thought! Viral Pic of Cooler on the Set of Mahabharat Is Making People Wonder if GoT Starbucks Cup Blooper Was Bigger, Check Out Funny Memes and Jokes.

And here is proof of the fact that the picture doing the rounds is not an air-cooler behind Khanna's backdrop, but the design of the pillars on the set.

Here is the Cropped Viral Meme:

And Here is the Full Picture of The Set:

That's not a cooler but the designs on a pillar.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/OyC1kZwZF7 — R (@rohit419328692) April 23, 2020

However, he did confirm the presence of a cooler being there on the sets and told the portal, "We were shooting in Film City which was fully air-conditioned. However, since I had such heavy costumes and to top it all a long beard which I had to wear most of the day I used to feel extremely hot. Especially because of the beard. So, I requested BR Chopra ji to allow me to use an air-cooler. The beard was such that after shots I used to sweat a lot and it used to irritate me. In fact, I was so done with this beard and the look that later I rejected almost 15 films because my character was supposed to have a beard. To get out of that zone and that character, I made Shaktiman which showed me in a completely different avatar." Ramayan Dominates TRP Charts Once Again, Mahabharat Claims Second Spot in Two Out of Three Categories (View Ratings).

Now that's enlightening, Mukesh was recently in the news not only for his shows returning for a repeat run on television but also for his statements against Ekta Kapoor and her version of Mahabharat and Sonakshi Sinha, who came under the scanner for not being able to answer a question on Ramayan on KBC a few years back.